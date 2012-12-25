The association launches the campaign #Aeroderechos
Ryanair is the airline that commits the most abuses, according to 7 of every 10 users surveyed by FACUA
FACUA alerts passengers to the irregularities that occur in the sector and calls to demand the fulfillment of their rights.
FACUA.org
España-25/12/2012
Ryanair is the airline that commits the most abuses, according to seven of every ten users surveyed by FACUA-Consumers in Action in its campaign #Aeroderechos, developed to alert passengers to the irregularities that occur in the sector and encourage them to demand the fulfillment of their rights.
71% of passengers consider the Irish airline to be the leader of abuses, consisting of eleven points from the survey conducted by FACUA last year. In second place by a huge distance is Iberia, mentioned by 10%, below the 13% of the previous survey.
The association has launched the web page FACUA.org/aeroderechos, in which passengers can find answers to thirteen questio
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