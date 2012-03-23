Ryanair offers flight offers at 10.99 Euros that end up costing users four times that much

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Ryanair for misleading consumers with its 10.99 Euros flight offer. After analyzing two of the routes offered at this price, FACUA has found that the final price increases between 28% and 391%. FACUA has not found a single ticket at the price advertised and once again has reported the company to the General Secretary of Health and Consumers’ Affairs and to the consumer authorities of several regions. Among the conditions set by Ryanair in order to benefit from the offer, the reservation had to be made from 16 to 22 March and the trip had to take place between the 2 April and the 31 May. However, despite complying with these requirements, the cheapest tickets FACUA found within the days of the offer, ranged from 14.04 Euro

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