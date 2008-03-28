Safety recall for Kawasaki's motorbikes, model VN900, due to a petrol leak risk

FACUA-Consumers in Action informs that Kawasaki is contacting the owners of motorbikes model VN900 due to a manufacture defect that could lead to a vehicle fire. The risk of fire in the vehicle because of a petrol leak is due to a wrong connection of the tube to the injectors. Kawasaki Spain has communicated the failure to the Consumption Authorities in Catalonia, where the company has its head office. The vehicle has been included in the Alert Net for Unsafe Products, coordinated by the Spanish Consumption Institute (INC) of the Ministry of Health and Consumption, on March, 17th. The public information in the alert net indicates that the problem may affect motorbikes from the model VN900 (B6F/B7F/B8F/C7F/C8F).

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