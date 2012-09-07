Second case of cabin depressurization of a Ryanair flight within a few days

Another cabin depressurization of a Ryanair flight, this time in a flight en route from Madrid to Gran Canaria, has forced the aircraft to perform an emergency landing in Barajas Airport shortly after take-off. It is the second case within a few days due to the same causes, after a similar problem occurred on Sunday at Manises (Valencia) airport. FACUA-Consumers in Action denounces that the inaction and permissiveness of the authorities with the irregularities of the Irish company are outrageous. Ryanair is the most reported airline at FACUA and 70% of the passengers surveyed by the association believe it is the company which commits most abuses. FACUA considers outrageous that neither the current Government -using the Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency (AE

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