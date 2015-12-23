Sentence against Ausbanc, Luis Pineda and Luis Suárez Jordana for making up that Rubén Sánchez faked invoices

The presiding judge of Seville’s Magistrate’s Court No. 11 has ruled against the legal and editorial firm Ausbanc, its owner, Luis Pineda Salido, and its director of the publishing department, Luis Suárez Jordana, due to an offence against «the right to honour» of journalist and FACUA-Consumers in Action’s spokesperson Rubén Sánchez. Pineda and Suárez Jordana, both lawyers and businessmen, are forced to publish the sentence using their Twitter accounts ten times for ten days and Ausbanc shall publish the sentence in three consecutive issues of their monthly newspaper Mercado de Dinero. The sentence fully admits Sánchez‘s lawsuit, orders the three sued businessmen to

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