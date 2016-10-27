Sentence from the Supreme Court on social tariffs exposes failure of Government's energy model

FACUA -Consumers in Action thinks the sentence given by the Supreme Court to get rid of the electric social tariff funding system brings to light the failure of the Government’s energy model, being heir to the privatisation of a very basic service such as electric supply. The decision of the high court exposes the insecurity of a system that is continuously tried in court, something which makes the service more and more expensive. This makes consumers, who are already the most vulnerable in this situation, even more at risk in a case which is precisely about giving help through the social tariff to the most vulnerable and those at risk of having their electricity cut off. In its sentence, the Supreme Court thinks that the financial system of the social tariff is insufficien

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