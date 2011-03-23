Smoking was reported in less than 1% of establishments surveyed by FACUA, although nearly two in ten haven't put up a sign demonstrating the ban

Smoking was reported in less than 1% of bars and cafes surveyed by FACUA-Consumer in Action, although nearly two in ten haven’t put up a sign demonstrating the ban. These are two of the conclusions of the first national study in the hospitality industry on compliance with the new Tobacco Law. Representatives from FACUA’s territorial associations have visited 702 bars and cafes in fourteen capitals to see if customers or waiters are smoking, if there are signs at the entrance informing of the ban on smoking and if cigarette vending machines are located inside, not outside the premises. The study was carried out between January and March in establishments in Almeria, Barcelona, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Seville, Toledo, Va

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