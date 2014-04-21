Spanish 902 customer service phone lines are considered the Worst Company Practice of the Year by consumers

FACUA demands companies and public institutions to stop using these telephone numbering scheme, due to their high price and the fact they are not included in any telecommunication company’s phone deal or flat rate plan. 902 customer service phone lines are considered the Worst Company Practice of the Year by Spanish consumers. These highly expensive phone lines used by many companies and public institutions to deal with users’ questions, incident reports and complaints have gathered 26% of the votes among the five company practices nominees in this year’s award competition organised by FACUA every year. 902 dialling code calls from landlines are not included in any telecommunication company’s phone deal or flat rate plan, so using them implies in ma

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