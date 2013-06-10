Spanish Autonomous Communities shirk their responsibilities: only Andalusia and Catalonia open cases for floor clauses

FACUA-Consumers in Action regrets that the majority of autonomous communities who have replied to reports against banks for floor clauses are shirking their responsibilities, and in doing so are dodging one of the worst financial frauds in history. Only Andalusia and Catalonia have communicated to FACUA that, in light of the reports, they are proceeding to open cases to determine if they consider these clauses as abusive. The General Secretary for Consumer Issues in the Government of Andalusia, through their Seville Consumer’s Service, answered FACUA that, «as the alleged irregularities have been detected in the reported cases, we will proceed to the implement the legally established procedures». For their part, the Catalan Consumer Agency responded to

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