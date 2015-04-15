Spanish Civil Guard dismantles a business network dedicated to text messages scams

Spanish Civil Guard have arrested eleven people accused of being part of an organisation allegedly dedicated to massive micro frauds, consisting in sending premium text messages (from special rate numbers), a system that could have affected to more than a million people and produced benefits for about five million Euros. FACUA-Consumers in Action reported four companies dedicated to this kind of fraud in early 2014. Their behaviour meets the one described by Civil Guard. The members of the organisations allegedly sent massively to their victims text messages like «Contact me for the second job interview«; «I’m trying to find you in Facebook» or «Let me know if you are receiving my messages«, among others. When the victim replied those messages, t

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