Spanish Competition Authority fine Endesa 88,000 euros for energy mis-selling, following complaints filed by FACUA and three of the company's customers

The Spanish National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) has fined Endesa Energía 88,000 euros for mis-selling their products, as a result of complaints filed by FACUA-Consumers in Action, and three of the company’s customers. FACUA deems it necessary that we toughen up legislation so that these types of offences aren’t so easy for companies to commit. The association also calls on customers affected my this misconduct to file complaints with the CNMC. Mis-selling in the energy and utilities sector constitutes large-scale fraud which has been happening in recent years, and has caused the government to ban the selling of these services door-to-door, a demand made by FACUA. Endesa was fined 30,000 euros in Mar

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