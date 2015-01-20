Spanish Competition authority requires the electricity companies to reduce the tariff for digital meters without distance reading

Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) has requested electricity distributors to reduce 33% the tariff they charge when lending the digital meters which are not connected to a distance reading system. As FACUA-Consumers in Action has been repeatedly asking for, CNMC states that companies shall bill the users affected -most of those who are renting this kind of meter- the same as they are billing users who still have the old ones, since «they do not benefit from the performance of the new metering equipment«. This is what the Competition authority states in a report, requested by the Secretary of State of Energy, about the proposal of proceedings to check, validate, close and provision of the data

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