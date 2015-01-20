Users are not benefiting from their performance
Spanish Competition authority requires the electricity companies to reduce the tariff for digital meters without distance reading
FACUA has reported the five major distributors and requires the refund of tens of millions of Euros overcharged. The companies apply a tariff for lending the new equipment that is only allowed by law when it is a part of a distance reading system.
FACUA.org
España-20/01/2015
Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) has requested electricity distributors to reduce 33% the tariff they charge when lending the digital meters which are not connected to a distance reading system.
As FACUA-Consumers in Action has been repeatedly asking for, CNMC states that companies shall bill the users affected -most of those who are renting this kind of meter- the same as they are billing users who still have the old ones, since «they do not benefit from the performance of the new metering equipment«.
This is what the Competition authority states in a report, requested by the Secretary of State of Energy, about the proposal of proceedings to check, validate, close and provision of the data
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