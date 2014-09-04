Spanish Government gives total freedom to energy suppliers to apply enormous rises on tariffs, FACUA warns

FACUA-Consumers in Action has analysed the energy tariffs’ development and has come to the conclusion that the change made on the legislation this year will not only not result on the dropping of the tariffs, but will give total freedom to this sector to apply enormous rises on prices through oligopolistic practices, impossible to be avoided with the new model imposed by the Government. Considering the average tariff on August, the average user pays 1.4% more than they did last year’s August. This way, with the tariffs applied from 1 to 31 August, a monthly consumption of 366 kWh with a contracted electric load of 4.4 kW would cost 75.87 Euros (including the 27.19% VAT and taxes on electricity). Users who use less than that have experienced a higher rise, given the en

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