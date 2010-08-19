Spanish Supreme Court cancels the 57 million Euros fine imposed by the Competition regulator on Telefónica Movistar in 2004

Spanish Supreme Court has cancelled a 57 million Euros fine previously imposed on Telefónica in April 2004 for having a «restrictive competition conduct«. According to the sentence of the third section of the Chamber for Administrative Litigation, the Supreme Court cancelled the 57 million Euros fine imposed on Telefónica Movistar. With this sentence, the Court cancels the «highest fine» ever imposed on a single company by the Court of Competition (TDC according to its initials in Spanish). The cause of the conflict dates back to 2004, when Telefónica Movistar launched an advertising campaign which allegedly tied obtaining certain supplementary services, like caller ID detection, with a set of preconditions: the user had to be a Tel

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