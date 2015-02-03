Spanish Supreme Court protects FACUA's right to publicly denounce Ryanair's "millionaire frauds"

The First Chamber of Spanish Supreme Court has rejected Ryanair’s libel case against FACUA-Consumers in Action because the association was publicly denouncing their «millionaire frauds«, stating that they «fool their passengers» and «mock» them, accusing the company of being «the lowest of the low» and including them among their nominees for «the worst company of the year«. The Supreme Court has ruled that these comments are not defamation and that the association has made reasonable use of its right to freedom of expression in defending consumers and was therefore justified in discussing the airline’s shortcomings: «even though [FACUA] used offensive expressions when considered in isolation, they stop being so when they are conne

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