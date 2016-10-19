Groundbreaking sentence on the interference of honour rights on social media
Supreme Court confirms sentence that will make Luis Pineda tweet for 30 days that he defamed FACUA's spokesperson
He also has to compensate the claimant 4,000 Euros and get rid of the 57 tweets where he insults and accuses him of false invoicing. The owner of Ausbanc is also being charged, pending appeal.
FACUA.org
España-19/10/2016
The Supreme Court has confirmed the first conviction against the owner of Ausbanc, Luis Pineda, for his vilifying campaign against the spokesperson of FACUA-Consumers in Action, the journalist Rubén Sánchez. In the face of this campaign and another conviction pending appeal, Sánchez is preparing new judiciary action against Pineda, in response to the threats, insults and false accusations to which he has been subject to for the last four years.
The decree of the Supreme Court (that can be read here in Spanish) has made a groundbreaking sentence on this defamation through social media at world level. The judge has accepted the cla
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