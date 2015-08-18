2015 tariffs
Tarragona, San Sebastian, Girona and Pamplona, the cities with the most expensive taxis out of 45 cities analysed by FACUA
The association is against the price rise for night service during weekends and fixed tariffs when heading towards airports.
FACUA.org
España-18/08/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out an analysis on taxis tariffs of 45 cities (see charts in Spanish) in 2015. It shows differences of up to 131.7% for similar trips.
Tarragona has the most expensive taxi tariffs, according to the study, even though they have lowered their tariffs an average of 4.9% for the nine trips analysed by FACUA, followed by San Sebastian, Gerona and Pamplona. The cities with the cheapest tariffs are Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife (Lanzarote) and Las Palmas of Grand Canary.
The biggest differences per ride are on the shortest day rides (minimum fare plus a kilometre or minimum charge). For this ride prices vary from the 5.33 Euros charged in San Sebasti
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