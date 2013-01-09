2012 assessment
Telco s are the cause of 1 in 3 complaints to FACUA, claims in banking doubles whilst electricity companies have climbed the podium
These are the three key sectors for consumers who face serious and increasing irregularities that are not acted on by the central Government or the autonomous regions.
FACUA.org
España-09/01/2013
The abuses and frauds in telecommunication companies have been the cause of one in every three complaints to FACUA-Consumers in Action during 2012, while banking complaints have doubled and electricity companies have climbed to third place.
FACUA claims that these are the three key sectors for Spanish consumers who face serious and increasing irregularities that are not acted on by the central Government or the autonomous regions.
The annual assessment What are the consumers claiming?, (see table in Spanish) presented by the association on Wednesday at a press conference, reflects that 35.1% of the complaints were against companies that provide phone service an
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido