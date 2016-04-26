Telecom State Secretary opens sanctioning proceedings against Yoigo for illegally increasing tariffs, after the complaint made by FACUA

The Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish) has opened sanctioning proceedings against Yoigo for increasing tariffs without appropriately notifying its clients. This organisation, a subsidiary of the Ministry for Industry, Energy and Tourism, has started proceedings after analysing the complaint made last year by FACUA-Consumers in Action. This revealed that the company had not informed its customers one month in advance nor had it explained that they could unsubscribe without incurring any penalties. Yoigo notified its customers via SMS of its unilateral modification in the price of its calls: «Yoigo information: Hello, from the 15 September calls will cost 20 cents, VAT included. If you do not agree with this, y

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