Telecommunication companies illegally impose penalties for issuing bills, delayed payments, or repeat subscription of services

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Ono and Yoigo for illegally imposing penalties upon their clients for issuing them with their bills, for paying late, or for signing up again to the service after a temporary suspension. The companies charge disproportionate amounts that range from the 12.10 Euros charged by Yoigo to the 30.25 by Movistar. Only Yoigo explains the quantity of this fine in their contract, which does not make it legal. Por el mero hecho de que el banco devuelva un recibo porque el usuario no tenga suficiente saldo, aunque después lo pague en plazo, Vodafone cobra nada menos que 21,78 euros (18 más el 21% de IVA). Simply because the bank issues a bill in the case that a user has an outstanding balance, although it

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