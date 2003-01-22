Telecommunications and home purchases, together with the 'Opening case', were the most reported sectors by Andalusian consumers in 2002

During 2002 FACUA received a total of 16,538 enquiries and complaints in its eight regional offices, 9.9% more than last year. The Opening case and other irregularities related to telecommunications and home purchases were the main subject of Andalusian consumers’ complaints. The complaints, processed by a team of thirty five people, including twenty two lawyers and law graduates, are usually resolved through mediation, without starting an administrative proceeding. The number of enquiries made by consumers rose to 12,566, a 6.3% increase compared to 2001. The complaints, which reached 3.972, show a 22.9% increase compared to those processed by FACUA the previous year. The Opening case, regarding the education sector, has been the main subje

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