Telecommunications is the most reported sector by consumers in the eight Andalusian provinces

In 2004 FACUA Andalucía received a total of 17,315 enquiries and complaints in the offices of its eight regional branches, 9% more than the previous year. For the first time, irregularities related to the telecommunications sector have been the most reported by consumers of Andalucia. The sector has been ranking first among all complaints received by FACUA Andalusia since 2001 but it had never ranked first in all eight provinces simultaneously and it had never reached the amount of complaints of last year. The complaints, related to more than twenty sectors linked to consumer issues and processed by a team of thirty five people, twenty two of whom are lawyers and law graduates, are usually solved through mediation, without starting administrative proceedings.

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