The company breached the terms of the contract
Telefónica fined 50,000 Euros for illegally putting a member of FACUA on credit blacklists
The company acknowledged that the member didn't owe the bills they were charging, but still put his details on Asnef and Badexcug.
FACUA.org
España-15/10/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has succeeded in getting the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) to fine Telefónica 50,000 Euros for inputting the personal details of Juan Carlos Galán, member of FACUA Sevilla, onto various credit blacklists.
In spite of acknowledging that it had made an error in demanding payment for a false debt, Telefónica went ahead with adding the personal details of the FACUA member to the debtors’ lists, Asnef and Badexcug.
FACUA reminds consumers of the campaign developed by the association #yonosoymoroso (#imnotadebtor), through which it encourages users to report these companies for demanding payment for false debt. Consumers have a
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