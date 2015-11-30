The average electricity bill was 3.5% more expensive in November and rose by six points in 2015

The average user’s electricity bill has undergone a monthly price rise of 3.5%, increasing from 73.97 euros in October to 76.59 euros in November, revealed by the most recent study from FACUA-Consumers in Action. Using the current rates since the beginning of the year, electricity bills have increased by almost six percentage points (5.8%) between January and November, compared to the first 11 months last year. FACUA’s study demonstrates that the average user’s bill has risen from 72.49 to 76.66 euros per month (indirect taxes included), an increase of 4.17 euros which adds up to 50.04 euros over a year. As for the price per kWh of energy consumed, in November it increased by 4.8%. The average between 1 January and 30 November 2015 was more than seven poi

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