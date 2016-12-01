The Balearic Islands open sanctioning file to Volkswagen after the complaints of FACUA

The Government of the Balearic Islands has decided to initiate a sanctioning file to the multinational Volkswagen after the complaint of FACUA-Consumers in Action for the fraud of the emissions of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx). The measures taken by the Balearic Government are in addition to those already initiated in Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and Galicia. There are still 14 autonomous communities that remain passive to this case of fraud which has affected in Spain alone around 700,000 owners of vehicle from the Volkswagen Group brands: Volkswagen, Seat, Skoda and Audi. More than a year ago, FACUA submitted complaints against the Volkswagen Group to the seventeen Consumer Protection authorities of the regional Governments. The company installed a defeating device on 11 million diesel

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