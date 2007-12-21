The Civil Guard dismantles one of the biggest business to sell fraudulent weight reducing products in Spain, denounced by FACUA

The Civil Guard, in an operation coordinated by the Environmental and Consumption Group of UCO, has dismantled in Malaga one of the biggest business to sell fraudulent weight reducing products in Spain, denounced by FACUA-Consumers in Action for ages, as the public Valencian television, Canal Nou, news services revealed last night. Nutra Life International sold, among others, ilegal medicaments that, according to the analisys made by FACUA and given to the Civil Guard, contain high levels of sex and thyroid hormones, what could be a crime against public health. The case is being held by the Court of Instruction number 1 in Badajoz (Extremadura). Several agents of the Civil Guard inmobilized in Malaga yesterday several boxes with over thirty different products found in th

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión