The Competition authority uncovers large-scale fraud relating to the use of 902 numbers but has not announced measures against the companies involved

FACUA-Consumers in action have denounced the lack of action of Spain’s National Commission for Trade and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) following a massive fraud uncovered in the energy sector relating to the use of 902 numbers. The agency has verified that at least thirteen traders have profited illegally from the use of these lines for commercial information and customer service, taking a percentage of the cost of the calls for themselves, but has not announced measures against them. In its monitoring report on customer services in commercial gas and energy companies (

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