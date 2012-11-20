The Irish airline, again condemned to pay the costs
The Court of Seville protects the freedom of expression of FACUA to denounce the "millionaire s fraud" of Ryanair
"It has not failed the truth" and "has not made degrading or disparaging treatment; it simply carried out the proper activities, aimed at ensuring the rights of users".
FACUA.org
España-20/11/2012
The Provincial Court of Seville has ruled against Ryanair’s claim to prohibit FACUA-Consumers in Action from conducting «public statements and demonstrations» about the airline that incurs in «millionaire’s fraud», «teases», or «mocks» the users (click here to read the full sentence in Spanish).
This is the second sentence on the right to honour and freedom of expression and information that FACUA has won in recent months. Last July, the Court of Madrid ruled aga
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