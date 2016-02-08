The Data Protection Agency issues a warning to the Virgen de La Luz Hospital in Cuenca for illegally releasing patient data

FACUA-Consumers in Action regrets the weakness of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD according to its acronym in Spanish), after confirming the serious offense committed by the Virgen de la Luz Hospital in Cuenca. The hospital released the personal data and previous medical history of patients who used their neurophysiology service at the private Recoletas clinic without encrypting the information, despite the fact they were dealing with particularly sensitive data. The AEPD has confirmed the offence, but it will not impose any sanction because it is a public centre and therefore it is covered by the Public Administration disciplinary code, which prohibits one organisation from sanctioning another. Furthermore, the AEPD sanctions the Recoletas Hospital in Cuenca

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