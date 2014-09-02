The Equatorial Guinean national held last Saturday due to a mistake on an anti drug operation in Barajas Airport manages to go back to his country

Following FACUA-Consumers in Action’s actions, Marcos Nnang Nchama, an Equatorial Guinean national, has managed to go back to his country after Civil Guard –the Spanish military force charged with police duties- prevented him from taking his flight in Barajas Airport last August 30, when he was already on the plane’s access platform, because they wrongly suspected that he was carrying drugs in his luggage. When it was checked that this user’s luggage didn’t have any drugs, the plane had already left and neither the Civil Guard, Aena Staff –responsible of Spanish airports- nor Ceiba Intercontinental Airlines staff gave him any information whatsoever about his rights. This way, they didn’t take any responsibility on giving him accomm

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