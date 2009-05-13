The European Commission imposes a 1,060 million Euros sanction on Intel for abusing of its dominant market position

After an almost ten-year long investigation, last Wednesday the European Commission imposed a record 1,060 million Euros sanction on the US tech corporation. The highest sanction imposed by the EU was caused by Intel’s abuse of its dominant market position in order to eliminate competitors, especially AMD, from the microprocessor market. In order to achieve this, Intel resorted to illegal practices according to Brussels, such as the application of large discounts and even paying corporations like Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and NEC to stop them from using AMD microprocessors. The US corporation even paid the electronics retailer Media Markt so that it would exclusively sell computers equipped with Intel microprocessors. The European Commission requires the immediate cease of the

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión