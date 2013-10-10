The FACUA Foundation and the Gestrafic Foundation sign a cooperation agreement

The FACUA Foundation for International Cooperation and Sustainable Consumption, and the Gestrafic Foundation, a non-profit entity that holds amongst its objectives the safeguarding of the legitimate interests of drivers and transport operators, have reached a cooperation agreement. The agreement was signed on the 10th of October at the headquarters of the FACUA Foundation by its president, Paco Sánchez Legrán, and the president of the Gestrafic Foundation, Rafael Berro. The objective of the agreement is to regulate collaboration between both entities on a range of matters, as well as the development of programmes and projects to deal with those areas considered of interest to the common aim of the signing parties, within their field of re

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