The first EU tests on beef detect 60% of horse, pig and lamb meat
In Spain the conclusions of the analysis could be published in the coming days.
FACUA.org
Europa-19/03/2013
The Food Standards Agency of the United Kingdom has issued the result of the first tests conducted by the European Union and indicates that some of the products marketed as beef, and now withdrawn, had sixty percent of horse, pig and lamb meat.
According to the newspaper The Economist, this amount is well abov
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