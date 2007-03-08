The Fórum and Afinsa case, irregularities in telecommunications and home purchases characterised consumers' complaints in 2006

FACUA received a total of 47,048 enquiries and complaints in its head office and regional branches, a 35% increase compared to last year when they amounted to 34,802. These are the data presented by FACUA in the 2006 edition of What do consumers report?, presented today in Seville. The enquiries and complaints were processed by the head office of the association, which consumers could contact on 688 954 954, through the association’s website Facua.org and by its regional branches, present in fifteen provinces across eight autonomous communities. The tangible investments sector placed first following the Fórum and Afinsa case (two philatelic institutions that generated a Ponzi scheme fraud), with no less than 52.7% of complaints. It was followed by telec

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