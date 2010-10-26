The fraud of the 'miracle bracelets' continues due to the ineffectiveness of the health authorities and the protection of the consumers

Half a year after the complaint made by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the miracle bracelet fraud continues as a result of the ineffectiveness of the health authorities and the protection of consumers. Using misleading pseudoscientific language, these bracelets promise all sorts of health benefits, from improving balance to, depending on the brand, increasing strength, sexual performance, and maintaining youth, fighting pain, injuries, anxiety, insomnia and depression, as well as combating illnesses such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, osteoporosis and even cancer. FACUA calls on the new Minister of Health, Social Politics and Equality, Leire Pajín, to establish measures to recall these products from the market, and the discipline the businesses in

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