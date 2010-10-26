The fraud of the 'miracle bracelets' continues due to the ineffectiveness of the health authorities and the protection of the consumers
FACUA calls on the new Minister of Health to articulate measures to recall these products and penalize companies in proportion to the enormous profit they have obtained.
FACUA.org
España-26/10/2010
Half a year after the complaint made by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the miracle bracelet fraud continues as a result of the ineffectiveness of the health authorities and the protection of consumers.
Using misleading pseudoscientific language, these bracelets promise all sorts of health benefits, from improving balance to, depending on the brand, increasing strength, sexual performance, and maintaining youth, fighting pain, injuries, anxiety, insomnia and depression, as well as combating illnesses such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, osteoporosis and even cancer.
FACUA calls on the new Minister of Health, Social Politics and Equality, Leire Pajín, to establish measures to recall these products from the market, and the discipline the businesses in
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