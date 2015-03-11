The fraudulent commercial practices of the major electricity companies receive the award for The Worst Company Practice 2014

The fraudulent commercial practices of the major electricity companies won the award for The Worst Company Practice of the Year. The energy sector gained the award after receiving 38.5% of consumers’ votes who took part in the sixth edition of the awards, organised by FACUA-Consumers in Action. Sales representatives who go to customers’ private domiciles use illegal practices to make users switch company or activate a different service plan (usually a more expensive one) within the same company. This is done by using tricks or by directly forging contracts. As a result, many users stopped having the semi-regulated rate (Voluntary Price for Minor Consumers or PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish) without realising they had made the switch. FACUA warns the

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