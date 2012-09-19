Instead of boosting rents, real estate speculation is further enhanced
The Government also cuts tenants rights, encouraging their eviction despite their obligations being fulfilled
By streamlining the delinquent debtors' eviction, which is undoubtedly necessary, the Government leaves tenants unprotected.
FACUA.org
España-19/09/2012
FACUA-Consumers in Action denounces unbalanced rent law reform that minimizes tenants’ rights and whose draft bill will be approved this Friday by the Council of Ministers.
«By streamlining the delinquent debtors’ eviction, which is undoubtedly necessary, the Government also cuts users’ rights in this sector leading any tenant that scrupulously takes care of monthly payments to be potentially thrown out», criticized FACUA spokesman Rubén Sánchez in a press conference.
In addition to that, the draft bill on flexibility measures and promotion of the housing market, whose name is «misleading and contradictory», «encourages real estate speculation instead of boosting rents», says S&aac
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