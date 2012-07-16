The government legalizes fraud in sales

FACUA-Consumers in Action claims that the Government has legalized fraud in the sales, making a mockery of what they have been for over fifteen years. Thus, there may be reductions that last less than 24 hours and in products that had not even been in the store the day before. The amendment of the Law 7/1996, of the 15th of January, retail management published Saturday in the BOE, representing a perversion with which allowed almost all irregularities with many shops abusing consumers and incurred unfair competition. FACUA regrets that instead of promoting the pursuit of fraud, the Government has approved the deregulation of the sales, but with the commercial sector to the extent that justifies using the euphemism liberalization. To advertise as &

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