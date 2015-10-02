The Government lets banks off for its double-charging scam and still has not imposed caps

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises the Government for having decided to let banks off for the millions of scams to date by charging users twice when taking money out of cash machines. Instead of issuing the relevant sanctions for having charged users twice for the same service, and forcing banks to comply with current legislation, the Government prefers to cover up this new scam from the bank with another law that means that banks can still make money at the expense of users, denounces the association. For a long time now, FACUA has been calling for the regulation of maximum tariffs regarding the different charges applied by the sector. Along with the Bank of Spain’s and the Ministry of the Economy’s reluctance to issue fines, the association also expresses i

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