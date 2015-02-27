The Government rectifies and eliminates court fees for individuals as the general election gets closer

FACUA-Consumers in Action celebrates the removal of court fees for individuals, a correction made by the Government as the general election gets closer. The association requests that they are eliminated for non profit legal entities as well. FACUA considers that the decision made this Friday by the Cabinet Council means that the Government is covertly accepting that court fees imply the infringement of the right to effective judicial protection, as they are preventing citizens from accessing the judicial system as it is argued on the appeals that numerous autonomous communities are filed to the Constitutional Court. The High Court of Spain has also filed a case claiming that the law was unconstitutional. Along with several organisations and citizens’ movements, FACUA

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión