The Government will sell residency permits to rich foreigners but gets rid of illegal immigrants

The Government move “to sell residency permits” to foreigners that can make a property investment of more than 500,000 Euros, or that purchase public debt of more than 2 million Euros has been labelled as “appalling” by the spokesman for FACUA-Consumers in Action, Rubén Sánchez. “All the while it attempts to throw illegal immigrants out of Spain, denying them the right to healthcare”. “Whilst the Government is looking for ways to get rid of illegal immigrants that don’t manage to regularise their status because nobody offers them employment, it is now committing to sell residency permits to wealthy foreigners”, denounces Sánchez. The decision approved

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