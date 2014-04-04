Vodafone and Yoigo continue breaking the law
The #liberamimóvil campaign gets Orange to join Movistar and start complying with the law
The sale of blocked terminals is a fraud, and FACUA is empowering users to make complaints en masse.
FACUA.org
España-04/04/2014
Orange has joined Movistar and is now unblocking the mobile phones of its clients, owing to the #liberamimóvil (Unblock my Mobile!) campaign launched by FACUA–Consumers in Action in January 2012. The sale of blocked terminals is a fraud and the Association has been empowering users to make complaints en masse.
FACUA informs the customers of Movistar and Orange that they can call their free customer service phone lines to request the codes for unblocking their phones, without additional cost or necessity to finalise their contract period.
Vodafone and Yoigo, who continue not complying with the law, can be reported to the Autonomous authorities of Consumption, demanding the application of ec
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