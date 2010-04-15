The majority of trade scales are not guaranteed to give the correct weight

FACUA- Consumers in Action has conducted a national study which has shown that most trade scales do not guarantee to give the correct weight thus violating the rules of the metrological control. FACUA technicians have visited stores in sixteen cities: Almeria, Barcelona, Benidorm, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaén, Lanzarote, Linares, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Sevilla, Valencia and Valladolid. From the time that the scales are put into service, establishments are required to apply for periodical verification every two years from the relevant public administration. It is prohibited to use the scales in the event that this period of time is exceeded or the label does not exist in a visible place. This is highlighted in the Ministry of Development s article 11 of

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