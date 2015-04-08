The Ministry of Industry negotiates with energy suppliers how the new hourly billing will be and keeps users out

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers unacceptable that the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism negotiates for more than a year with energy suppliers how the new hourly billing will be applied while they keep users out of the negotiation. FACUA criticises that the Ministry led by José Manuel Soria constantly denies consumer associations to take part in regulation and control of the sector. Irregularities in new meters The sector commits several irregularities when renting the new meters, FACUA warns. Among others, FACUA has criticised that, according to the legislation, only the energy suppliers can access the information related to energy consumption at homes and businesses in real time, information that is not given to consumers. This preve

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