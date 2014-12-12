The Ministry of Industry takes six months to nullify the premium rate phone number which, through a text message, promised a prize of 1,000 Euros

It has taken Spanish Secretary of State for Telecommunications (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish) six months to nullify an 807 premium rate number which, using a massively sent text message, promised a prize of a «full supermarket trolley worth of 1,000 Euros«. At the beginning of June, FACUA-Consumers in Action reported the fraud and it was this month when the body within the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism, has decided to take measures, which are only to order the cancellation of the number, so that deceivers can continue their irregular practices using different numbers. The autonomous communities’ authorities of consumer protection to which FACUA reported this fraud have not notified any investigation so far. The person responsible of t

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión