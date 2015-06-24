The Ministry of Industry yields to the interests of big energy companies with the self-consumption law

FACUA-Consumers in Action strongly rejects the Royal Decree drafted by the Ministry of Industry to regulate electricity self-consumption. The association considers that, with this law, the Ministry managed by José Manuel Soria yields to the interests of the big energy companies and damages users financially. If it comes into force, the new law will halt a cheaper and more environmental friendly production and use system. This Royal Decree draft wants to keep the status quo of a system that has caused the electricity bill to be increased 72.3% in the last ten years. FACUA reminds that Spain is one of the European countries with the most expensive electricity bill. If the law comes into force, this will be one of the States with the most restrictive regulation

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