Four autonomous regions have adopted this measure
The National Energy Commission recommends the autonomous regions to impose to the electric companies the rebilling requested by FACUA
The association hopes that all the regional Governments guarantee that all users recover the millions overcharged.
FACUA.org
España-17/03/2009
Within the informative file opened as a result of the denounce made by FACUA-Consumers in Action last 28th of January, the National Energy Commission (CNE) has decided this tuesday recommend the autonomous regions to impose to the electric companies the measures requested by the association.
The CNE will address a report to the regional Governments with the criteria that, to its judgment, must be used to evaluate the actions carried out by the electric companies in the monthly billing.
And this is with the objective of «if they think it is appropiate, [the autonomous regions] should inform the electricity distribution company that, to the CNE judgement, all the bills that have not been made according to the criteria they have dictated must be made again paying
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