The new FACUA is born, and so begins the Fight against Abuses
Dozens of actors have joined the organization to call to arms consumers in the Fight against Abuses.
FACUA.org
España-17/04/2012
Insurers who promise us everything and achieve nothing; very high penalties for the discount we are given on our mobile phones; fraudulent clauses that push the prices up on our mortgages; charges that have got nothing to do with promises made in adverts; unscrupulous bankers who leave dozens of families on the street everyday…
The great impositions that we suffer as consumers as a result of the government’s passive nature, deserves a forceful response.
For this reason, as of today FACUA has assumed a new challenge in her fight for consumer rights; to achieve this response by means of social mobilization.
For this to work, FACUA is counting on the altruistic collaboration of a long list of actors, musicians and other stand-out personalities from the wor
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