The new FACUA is born, and so begins the Fight against Abuses

Insurers who promise us everything and achieve nothing; very high penalties for the discount we are given on our mobile phones; fraudulent clauses that push the prices up on our mortgages; charges that have got nothing to do with promises made in adverts; unscrupulous bankers who leave dozens of families on the street everyday… The great impositions that we suffer as consumers as a result of the government’s passive nature, deserves a forceful response. For this reason, as of today FACUA has assumed a new challenge in her fight for consumer rights; to achieve this response by means of social mobilization. For this to work, FACUA is counting on the altruistic collaboration of a long list of actors, musicians and other stand-out personalities from the wor

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