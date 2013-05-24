The new tenancy law undermines the rights of tenants in order to favour banks and speculators

FACUA-Consumers in Action claims that the reforms to housing rental legislation, whose proposal was passed this Thursday by Congress but with almost unanimous rejection from the opposition, diminishes the rights of tenants in order to favour speculators and financial institutions. FACUA also criticises the cutbacks to support tenants and warns that the draft legislation regarding flexibility measures and the promotion of the rental housing market has a contradictory and misleading name; instead of promoting rental it further reinforces property speculation. With the ruling, the Government intends to boost housing rental in the same way as employment, making it even easier for people to end up thrown out onto the streets although they fulfil their obligations.

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