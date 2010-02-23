The nominations for the worst businesses of the year are Air Comet, Ryanair, Telefonica Movistar, Vodafone and Orange

The nominees for the worst business of the year are Air Comet, Ryanair, Telefonica Movistar, Vodafone and Orange. This Tuesday 23rd February the polls has opened for the votes which will last for 21 days until the 15th March, which is also World Consumer Rights Day. FACUA- Consumers in Action has organized these awards for the first time, with three categories: worst company, worst company practice and worst advertising of the last twelve months. The consumers can vote for their favourites on the website FACUA.org/lapeorempresa In the category of worst business practices has been nominated; the floor clauses of the mortgages, the charges for the servicing of questions and complaints, the surcharges imposed by the airline companies, the irregularities in the elect

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